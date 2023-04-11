YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket Prices Are Very Expensive

Videos by OutKick

People planning on buying NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube better be ready to shell out some cash.

YouTube, which is part of Google, scored the rights to the popular NFL product for roughly $2 billion annually after it was with DirectTV for decades. Now, the tech giant has released its pricing structure and it’s not cheap.

YouTube TV subscribers will be able to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket for $349 for the base package and $389 for the upgraded package with Redzone and the NFL’s linear cable TV channel, according to CNBC.

YouTube now has the rights to Sunday Ticket. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

YouTube TV already costs $72.99 monthly. For people without YouTube TV, they’ll still be able to buy NFL Sunday Ticket, but it will be significantly more expensive.

The base package runs $449 and the upgraded package will cost $489. All packages receive a $100 discount if purchased before June 6.

NFL Sunday Ticket base prices rise on YouTube.

For comparison, the Direct TV NFL Sunday Ticket price could be split into four payments of $77.90 including taxes and other fees. That broke down to $311.60 total.

That means all the packages are more expensive, unless you are already paying for YouTube TV and get the $100 discount.

NFL Sunday Ticket is moving to YouTube. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

However, that doesn’t mean it’s still not a great deal. Let’s take the base non-YouTube TV subscriber package. It’s $449 if purchased after June 6. If purchased before, it’s $349. That’s not terrible.

That breaks down to less than $20 a week for the 18-week regular season. That’s about the cost of a case of Busch Light. When you look at it that way, it’s a bullet many people will swallow.

Is handing over several hundred dollars rarely fun? Yes, and that’s even truer when talking about a price increase from what people are used to.

NFL Sunday Ticket prices released by YouTube. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Having said all that, people love the NFL and many won’t hesitate to hand over the cash. Will you pay for it? Let us know in the comments.