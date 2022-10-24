Young Phillies Fan Flips Off Padres Reporter After NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies are on their way to the World Series for the first time since 2009 and the city is going nuts. They sent the San Diego Padres packing after winning the NLCS, taking Game 5 by a score of 4-3.

Perhaps none more so than this li’l fellow who mosied his way into Fox 5 San Diego reporter Julian Del Gaudio’s shot.

The sports anchor shared a photo of the moment on his Instagram story.

A young Phillies fan flipped the bird in the background of a San Diego reporter’s shot. (Instagram/@juliandelgaudio)

The only way that photo could epitomize Philadelphia more would be if that kid was cramming a Wawa hoagie into this face while scaling a greased light pole.

It’s a fitting send-off to the Padres. Especially after one of their fans was spotted giving a perfectly executed bird to a Dodgers fan earlier this month.

Padres fan giving dodgers fan the middle finger after Game 4 win pic.twitter.com/4RjqYorMYn — REACTION VIDEOS (@DrakesMemeBank) October 16, 2022

Don’t get this wrong, it wasn’t an insult. It was a tribute and a show of respect.

That’s the Philadelphia way.

The Phillies have a date with the American League champion Houston Astros in the World series. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday.

