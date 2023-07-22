Young Jets Superstar CB Sauce Gardner Gifts Aaron Rodgers With Custom Diamond Chain In Hilarious Display Of Team Camaraderie

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets second-year superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner had a unique gift for the team’s new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it was definitely a gift befitting of the giver.

Jets training camp is underway — parts of which we’ll see soon enough on Hard Knocks — and to get things rolling Gardner teased that he had a gift for Rodgers

Me & AL got something for ARod💎😎 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) April 27, 2023

First of all, it’s going to take me a while to get used to there being two ARods in the New York sports landscape. I know the other ARod has been retired for a few years, but retiring doesn’t mean you lose your nickname.

But I digress…

Of course, he was referring to Aaron Rodgers, and the Jets social media team was sure to capture the gift exchange.

“So you’re my jeweler’s favorite quarterback,” Sauce began. “You know what I mean, Al the jeweler.”

By the way, how many of you have jewelers? Probably not many. Of course, unsurprisingly, the man with a blinged-out “SAUCE” chain does.

“You are his favorite QB. So he wanted to cook up something special for you,” Sauce continued. “He brought the idea to me, and I said, ‘I think it would be a good idea.'”

That’s when the CB presented the QB with one hell of a gift: a diamond and jewel-encrusted number eight — the jersey number the veteran signal caller switched to when joining his new squad.

That’s one hell of a gift and Rodgers seemed to appreciate it, despite a diamond chain full of bling not feeling like a natural fit for the A-Rod brand. He gave Gardner a big hug after having the second-year Jet put it on him.

Things seem to be okay in Jetsland these days. Hopefully, the Hard Knocks cameras scope out some drama, but it’s clear Rodgers has already formed chemistry with his new squad. It’s fun to see.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle