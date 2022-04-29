Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner Shows Off Quick Feet Backstage At NFL Draft After Jets Selection

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner was selected by the New York Jets with the 4th pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. After hearing his name announced by Roger Goodell, ‘Sauce’ took the wrong route to the stage.

It looked as if nobody from the NFL decided to tell him which way to go, with Goodell waiting onstage for him. But, just like his playing days at Cincinnati, Gardner made the quick switch with his feet and took a quick detour to the stage.

The good thing for ‘Sauce’ was that Jets fans got an early look at how quick he is with his decision-making skills, which will pay off on the field. Also, he was able to do this while wearing the best-looking ‘drip’ of the night, with his ‘Sauce’ diamond necklace.

Over his college career with the Bearcats, Gardner did not allow a touchdown in 1,059 plays he was involved in. The Jets needed some help in the secondary and they just added some sauce to the defensive backfield.