You Can Now Go to Unlimited Cleveland Guardians Home Games For $49 Per Month

Videos by OutKick

Baseball teams like the Cleveland Guardians are beginning to treat tickets like streaming subscriptions.

The team announced it’s joining teams like the Orioles, Rays and Pirates in launching a 2023 ballpark pass, where for $49 per month, fans will be able to attend an unlimited amount of home games.

There’s a small catch though; it’s standing room only.

While not quite as desirable as being able to purchase actual seats for any desired home game, it’s still a fairly good deal, all things considered.

Standing room only tickets generally run around $15 per game, meaning fans would only need to attend around three games a month to make the subscription worth the cost. Attending seven to 10 games would be a significant financial win.

The Guardians stormed to a surprising AL Central title in 2022, and with a core group of exciting young players, expectations are high for 2023 as well.

Attendance has frequently been an issue for the team, especially after the name change. Ownership must be hoping these changes will lead to a better finish this season.

READ: CLEVELAND GUARDIANS RANK 25TH IN MLB ATTENDANCE DESPITE WINNING DIVISION

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 15: Triston McKenzie #24 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches in the first inning during the game between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Terry Francona Cares About The Guardians Players, Will Fans Follow?

Guardians manager Terry Francona is on record talking about how much he cares about his players.

“I don’t want to apologize for being too close to our guys or caring about them. What we’re doing is all about the players,” Terry Francona



Compassionate leaders understand the balance between sports and life. pic.twitter.com/qICczAwMog — The Winning Difference (@thewinningdiff1) March 28, 2023

But the important question now is, will Cleveland fans join him?

Small market teams have increasingly turned to subscription service type arrangements to increase attendance. If it proves effective for the Guardians, it’ll be interesting to see how many bigger market teams follow suit.