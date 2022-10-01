Cleveland Guardians Rank 25th in MLB Attendance Despite Winning Division

The Cleveland Guardians have ridden a dominant pitching staff to a division title, their first since the 2018 season.

The Guardians are also an exciting team to watch as the youngest team in the league, with an average age of just over 26.

Their second half has been also been outstanding, with a 42-24 record putting them just behind the Houston Astros for best record in the American League.

None of that has helped attract more fans to home games for the Guardians.

Progressive Field is prepared for a game between the Giants and the Guardians in in Cleveland. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

This has been a season long issue for the Guardians, who have also struggled with local television ratings.

At the time, some defended the low attendance figures by saying the Guardians weren’t a particularly good team, which explained the poor support.

But it’s hard to play much better than 42-24 in the second half and winning your division with several weeks remaining in the season.

It hasn’t mattered much.

With six home games left, all against the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland ranks 25th in Major League Baseball in attendance, averaging just 16,819 fans per game:

This ranking sits below even the Reds and Tigers two moribund teams eliminated from postseason contention for months. Not to mention the eliminated Chicago White Sox.

While the average per game does represent an improvement over their midseason figures, it’s only been a slight increase for the Guardians.

As of late July, Cleveland was averaging 15,025 fans per game, meaning the second half playoff push has resulted in just an 11% increase in season attendance.

Compared to the 2019 season, even 16,819 represents a 22% decrease, despite the 2019 team finishing eight games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins, and out of the playoffs entirely.

It’s also well behind the over division winners; the Dodgers lead the league with nearly 48,000 fans per game, the Yankees rank third, Houston seventh, St. Louis second, with the Braves and Mets also in the top six.

To be fair, outside of St. Louis, those are larger markets, but it’s still a tremendously poor showing for a team exceeding expectations and easily winning their division.

A Sept. 19 game against the Twins drew just 12,168 fans. Even the most attended game of that important series was just 24,449, far below capacity.

So if poor attendance isn’t due to poor performance, it seems at least possible that fans are still upset about the name change from the Cleveland Indians to the Guardians.

The history and connection between the organization and fans was developed as the Indians, and it was somewhat unceremoniously discarded when political pressure became too much for team ownership to handle.

There may be other possible explanations, but with many of the previous excuses such as poor weather, or mediocre record falling by the wayside, it seems one of the more likely explanations.

That said, it seems extremely unlikely fans won’t turn up for their first playoff series in Cleveland. The Guardians will host all three potential games of a Wild Card series against a to be determined opponent, making for what should be an exciting series at home.

But if even those games don’t sell out, it will raise even more questions about the future of fan support for the Guardians franchise.