You Can Go Watch The College Football Playoff And Other Bowl Games In Movie Theaters

Videos by OutKick

The College Football Playoff is must see TV every year, but given the controversy and matchups this season, it’s exceptionally interesting.

And if you want to, you can go see it on the biggest possible screen.

Regal Cinemas announced this week that select bowl games, the College Football Playoff and the National Championship game will all be shown at a number of Regal properties. On top of those games, Regal theaters will show the Ohio State-Missouri Cotton Bowl. As well as the Ole Miss-Penn State Peach Bowl, Oregon-Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl and the Georgia-Florida State Orange Bowl.

That Orange Bowl may be even more interesting than the playoff matchups, considering the interest around seeing Florida State’s response to the playoff snub and Georgia coming off a devastating loss to Alabama.

Of course, the matchup of Nick Saban’s Alabama and Jim Harbaugh on the Michigan sideline is absolutely worth a movie ticket. Especially considering the cost of getting an actual seat.

READ: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF TICKETS ARE UNBELIEVABLY EXPENSIVE

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 02: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after the Big 10 Championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes on December 2, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff’s four team format is certainly going out with a bang.

Undefeated Michigan and Washington, and one loss Texas and Alabama, coming off impressive conference championship wins. And if the Longhorns and Crimson Tide win their matchups, the National Championship could be an early season rematch.

And Nick Saban is pretty tough to beat in a rematch.

There are certainly worse ways to spend New Year’s Day than a full day with movie theater popcorn watching Oregon-Liberty, Alabama-Michigan and UW-Texas.