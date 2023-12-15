College Football Playoff Tickets Are Unbelievably Expensive

Videos by OutKick
Fans looking to attend the College Football Playoff better be ready to spend a significant amount of money.
The semifinal games will be played January 1st, and I’m sure many people reading this right now will be nursing hangovers after a hell of a wild NYE watching college football games at home.
Many others will be traveling to watch Alabama play Michigan and Texas play Washington. Well, if you’re in the latter group, I hope you have a lot of money because you’re going to need it.
I’d suggest taking a seat before reading these ticket prices if you’re holding out to get in for cheap.
College Football Playoff tickets are very expensive
As of publication, the cheapest ticket to the Alabama/Michigan game at SeatGeek is $668 with fees included, and the average price is right around $950.
That means it could easily cost a family of four roughly $4,000 in tickets alone. That’s not even including airfare and hotels out in the Los Angeles/Pasadena area.
While the Texas/Washington game has slightly cheaper tickets, the prices are still unbelievably high. The cheapest ticket to get into the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is $544 and the average price is right around $900.
For comparison, you can buy roughly 45 cases of Busch Light for $900. Choose wisely. Choose very wisely, folks.
Are CFP tickets worth the price?
The biggest question people will obviously have is whether or not the price can be justified. That’s a decision only you can make.
What I will say is I chose to not go to the Wisconsin/Kentucky Final Four game in 2015 just because of scheduling issues, and I’ve regretted it ever since. Still had a hell of a great night in Madison, but it just wasn’t the same as being in the stadium.
Texas hasn’t been a relevant program in a very long time. If you’re a fan of the Longhorns and can afford it, I’d highly-recommend going. Watching Texas win a CFP game and potentially the whole thing is a memory you can’t put a price on.
How much money would you spend to attend the College Football Playoff? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
How to spend one’s $$$ is a personal decision. Personally, I outgrew the desire to “be there” many years ago. Quite content to watch on my nice flatscreen in the comforts of my “home theater” …
Curious …. what are the actual “sticker price” of these tickets? Not the greatly inflated “broker prices”…
I live about 25 miles from NRG and thought, hey this would be a fun and memorable day. As soon as the tickets went on sale to the public, THEY WERE ALL THIRD PARTY SALES on Ticketmaster. There never were any tickets available to the public.
Yes, the prices for the crappy seats, the ones the Houston Texans brag about being affordable, above $1000.
Yes, the Texas vs Alabama game, between two SEC schools, for the Natty would be fun, but not THAT much fun.