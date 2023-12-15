College Football Playoff Tickets Are Unbelievably Expensive

Videos by OutKick

Fans looking to attend the College Football Playoff better be ready to spend a significant amount of money.

The semifinal games will be played January 1st, and I’m sure many people reading this right now will be nursing hangovers after a hell of a wild NYE watching college football games at home.

Many others will be traveling to watch Alabama play Michigan and Texas play Washington. Well, if you’re in the latter group, I hope you have a lot of money because you’re going to need it.

I’d suggest taking a seat before reading these ticket prices if you’re holding out to get in for cheap.

College Football Playoff tickets are incredibly expensive. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

As of publication, the cheapest ticket to the Alabama/Michigan game at SeatGeek is $668 with fees included, and the average price is right around $950.

That means it could easily cost a family of four roughly $4,000 in tickets alone. That’s not even including airfare and hotels out in the Los Angeles/Pasadena area.

While the Texas/Washington game has slightly cheaper tickets, the prices are still unbelievably high. The cheapest ticket to get into the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is $544 and the average price is right around $900.

For comparison, you can buy roughly 45 cases of Busch Light for $900. Choose wisely. Choose very wisely, folks.

How much do CFP tickets cost? (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Are CFP tickets worth the price?

The biggest question people will obviously have is whether or not the price can be justified. That’s a decision only you can make.

What I will say is I chose to not go to the Wisconsin/Kentucky Final Four game in 2015 just because of scheduling issues, and I’ve regretted it ever since. Still had a hell of a great night in Madison, but it just wasn’t the same as being in the stadium.

Texas hasn’t been a relevant program in a very long time. If you’re a fan of the Longhorns and can afford it, I’d highly-recommend going. Watching Texas win a CFP game and potentially the whole thing is a memory you can’t put a price on.

Tickets to the College Football Playoff are definitely not cheap. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

How much money would you spend to attend the College Football Playoff? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.