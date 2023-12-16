‘YOU ARE MURDERERS!’ Woman Hurls Soup At Kosher Restaurant In Antisemitic Tirade

Videos by OutKick

The sickos in New York City continue to show their true, disgusting, antisemitic colors as the war in Israel rages on.

Seriously, it’s out of control lunacy and I can’t believe people like this actually exist in this country. But they do, clearly:

New York sees real life Soup Nazi during antisemitic tirade

Good lord. What is the deal with us right now? And by us, I just mean society in general. It’s amazing how bad we are. The good news for me, at least, is I live in Florida where this crap isn’t tolerated for a second.

It seems to happen all the time in New York, though — especially since the war started Oct. 7. California, too.

Hell, Clay was in a mess just last night when his LAX layover was interrupted by pro-Palestine supporters shutting down the airport entrance.

Just landed at LAX. Total mess. Arrest all of them and don’t give them bail for a month. Will solve blocking roads in a hurry. https://t.co/QIxVhKcjdQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 16, 2023

Don’t forget about the scene in NYC a few months ago when a couple hardcore New Yorkers confronted a man tearing down signs of hostages. Unreal.

Anyway, looks like this awful human — who tossed soup at employees, tore down an Israel flag and, according to police, kept yelling “you are all murderers!” as she flipped over chairs and tables outside — was finally identified and tracked down by the NYPD. Good.

Hope Hummus Kitchen sees a nice uptick of business after this little tirade.

Record me, bitch! Recording me? I’m cute, right?

Not really.

Anyway, a server from the restaurant talked to our friends at the NY Post late last night.

“We didn’t know her,” Hummus Kitchen employee Brenda said. The Post added that the stunned server who had soup tossed at her “was still pretty upset” and declined comment.