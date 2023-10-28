New Yorkers Confront Man Ripping Down Signs Of Hostages Held By Hamas

Videos by OutKick

New Yorkers have had enough garbage from people seemingly supporting Hamas.

There’s been a disgusting level of support for Hamas in America following the October 7th terrorist attack in Israel. More than 1,400 people were killed, including dozens of Americans, and hundreds were taken hostage. It’s believed 10 Americans are being held hostage.

One of the ways people have been showing support for the hostages is by posting their pictures on signs all over the place. That’s led to people who sympathize and apparently support Hamas to rip them down.

Well, a group of New Yorkers finally saw enough and put their foot down.

Men in New York confront man ripping down signs of hostages held by Hamas.

A group of construction workers in the Forest Hills neighborhood saw a man ripping down photos of the hostages, and a man named Paulie and his crew decided it was time for a talk, according to the New York Post.

They asked the guy what the hell he was doing, told him to knock it off and the conversation was far from a polite man. In fact, the unidentified man ripping down signs was so unashamed of his behavior that he continued to do it while being confronted and filmed. Paulie was LIVID.

He boldly and without hesitation told the man ripping down signs the following:

I’m not f*cking Jewish. He’s not Jewish. I don’t know if he is or not. Doesn’t f*cking matter. This is f*cking the USA. This is New York City. You don’t have a f*cking right to touch that shit. This is a free country. You can wave your Palestine flag and say, ‘Death to the Jews or America’ or whatever you want, but we can put up f*cking signs, okay. You are doing something. You’re offending us motherf*cker. Yeah, you are when you throw that [signs of the hostages] on the floor, you’re littering the city. In a minute I’m going to litter the f*cking floor with you. So, move the f*ck on. Do you have proof they’re not kidnapped? No, so shut the f*ck up.

You can watch the incredible video below, and definitely send me your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Friday morning in Forest Hills, Queens. Seems like some good old New Yorkers are pissed. pic.twitter.com/TY7gcV9nak — NYScanner (@nyscanner) October 27, 2023

New Yorkers take a stand against people supporting terrorists.

Some people might try to argue that ripping down signs of the hostages doesn’t mean you support Hamas. Give me a break.

Anyone who is ripping down signs of innocent people being held by Hamas is 100% running cover for the terrorist organization. Why else would they be doing it?

Hamas has a shocking amount of supporters in America. Some men in New York confronted a man ripping down signs of hostages held by the terrorists. (Photo credit should read MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

Everyone in America should be united against the terrorists. Instead, there have been lots of examples of people, especially college students, rallying in support of Hamas.

It’s a very scary situation. Students at Cooper Union in NYC had to hide in a library to seek refuge from a mob slamming on the door, pro-Israel students were beaten by pro-Hamas thugs at Tulane, students at the University of Wisconsin chanted “Glory to the martyrs!” in support of the terrorists after the attack and many people have been caught ripping down signs of hostages.

This isn’t happening in the Middle East. It’s happening right here in America, and people have clearly had enough. These men in New York saw this moron ripping down signs, and immediately put an end to it.

Hopefully, the tide is turning against pro-Hamas supporters in the country. Let me know your thoughts on these men’s actions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to hearing from all of you.