Yoga Influencer Sofia Blux Has Some Competition, Meet Catherine Cardona

Videos by OutKick

Sofia Blux isn’t the only yoga influencer in the game. Not that anyone necessarily thought that she was, but she certainly made an impression with her content last week. I received a couple of messages about the social media censor testing influencer.

One of those messages introduced me to some of her competition. I was sent over the information for Colombian Instagram model and yoga influencer Catherine Cardona, aka Yogi Cath.

Much like Sofia, Yogi Cath’s content is testing the limits of what is allowable on social media platforms and keeping those social media censors extremely busy. Although, she doesn’t appear to be quite as aggressive as she works on her flexibility.

There’s also nothing in Yogi Cath’s bio declaring herself the top yoga influencer as is the case with Sofia, who calls herself “Ur fav yogi girl” in her bio. The 30-year-old is letting her content speak for itself.

So let’s take a deeper dive into the content and the numbers surrounding what they’re producing. The two influencers have very similar follower counts on both TikTok and Instagram.

Sofia has 1.5 million TikTok followers and 12.5 million likes. Over on Instagram she’s clocking in with 212,000 followers.

Yogi Cath has 1.9 million TikTok followers with 9 million likes and 241,000 followers over on Instagram.

Catherine Cardona Is All About The Views

So far things are pretty even with a slight advantage going to Yogi Cath. Now here’s where things get interesting. The similar follower numbers aren’t translating when it comes to views.

Sofia Blux hits the six figure mark on occasion with most of her videos staying in the tens of thousands of views. Yogi Cath’s videos, on the other hand, almost all blow past the six figure mark with several that have more than a million views.

Again, advantage Yogi Cath. I’m strictly going by the numbers here. I couldn’t tell you which one has better form or knows more about the practice of yoga. The experts will have to decide that.

For now the title of world’s No. 1 yoga influencer will remain up for grabs. It will be a situation that the OutKick Culture Department will continue to monitor.

Feel free to send over other yoga influencers who are making some noise on social media.