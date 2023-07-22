Yoga Influencer Sofia Blux Has Social Media Censors Working Overtime With Her Creative Eye-Catching Daily Yoga Sessions

Videos by OutKick

By now it should come as no surprise that there are influencers on social media for everything. We’re halfway through 2023, and if you can think of it, there’s likely an influencer out there somewhere for it.

We were introduced to a woodworking influencer this year after all. Who thought that was in cards when the calendar switched to another year? I certainly didn’t see that coming, but I’m now more prepared for anything as a result.

Compared to a woodworking influencer, a yoga influencer seems incredibly tame. As you’re about to find out, Sofia Blux, and her influencing are anything but tame. She is keeping those pesky social media censors very busy with her content.

TikTok’s favorite yogi girl’s daily yoga sessions on the popular app are designed for one thing, and that’s to collect eyeballs. She does so by pushing those terms and conditions all the way to the limit while promoting the health benefits of yoga.

The formula for Sofia’s content creating is one we’ve seen before, but not with yoga. Which explains why she currently has more than 1.5 million followers and 12.4 million likes on TikTok and boldly calls herself “Ur fav yogi girl.”

Now there are others on the platform that make similar content. Although, I think you’ll find Sofia’s yoga tips and sessions, as well as her reminders about the health benefits of stretching, are a little more about getting attention than they are about any of the benefits.

Here’s a small sample, and I want you to keep in mind, that these aren’t anything close to the ones that are testing the rules.

Sofia Blux Is Delivering As A Yoga Influencer There’s No Denying That

Again, these are just a sample and they don’t do the “social media censors working overtime” part of the headline justice.

If you want to see those head over to Sofia’s TikTok. Let’s just say that for most of her videos that she’s implemented an interesting camera angle.

As I’ve said before about other influencers, the purists aren’t going to like it. But you can’t deny the results. And the results tell us that Sofia is getting a lot of people interested in yoga.