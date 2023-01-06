Wood Bunni Is Named World’s No. 1 Ranked Woodworking Influencer

There are golf influencers. There are tennis influencers. Fitness influencers. Fishing influencers. Hunting influencers. It only makes sense that the OutKick Culture Department kicks off the 2023 influencing season by announcing that Wood Bunni is officially the world’s No. 1 ranked woodworking influencer, as named by us.

If there’s an Instagram model out there that can out-work Wood Bunni’s woodworking, then step on up and let’s compete for the No. 1 crown.

Until then, Wood Bunni holds the honor and like Paige Spiranac, it doesn’t appear she’s ready to let some fly-by-night pretender to swoop in and steal her turf.

So who is this Wood Bunni woman who is taking the woodworking community by storm? According to her bio, via her business page — Stain & Ink — we learn that Bunni picked up woodworking from her father who showed her the ropes via a Skilsaw while working on a 5th grade wood project. Eventually, Wood Bunni ended up at a university where she studied Fine Art & Photography while playing soccer and competing in track and field.

After graduating in 2018, Bunni became a personal trainer while staying active in “various art forms as a hobby.”

It was in 2020 when everything clicked. That’s right, the COVID period gave us the World’s No. 1 Ranked Woodworking Influencer.

Stain & Ink was formed in 2021 and here we are at the start of 2023 and Wood Bunni is about to be featured on tabloid websites around the world for her talents with wood.

We’re talking about $245 walnut bath trays. And $65 snack trays. There are $300 jewelry boxes in Wood Bunni’s store. There’s even an $85 Yakisugi tray that’s beautiful and seems to be a place where you place your jewelry.

And Wood Bunni is responsible for all of these beautiful works of art.

Still skeptical of Wood Bunni and what she’s pushing here? This woman does more influencing than just making beautiful wood boxes. She even blogs about how to make your very own table saw station.

Bunni says her woodworking mission is simple.

It is “To produce heirloom quality pieces for the home to treasure and enjoy. Stain and Ink products are made using high quality, locally sourced materials and hardwoods,” she writes.

Hard woods. Of course.

There is no doubt in my mind we’re talking about a 2023 breakout star. Wood Bunni is about to have a 3,000 sq. ft. workshop sponsored by Ryobi.