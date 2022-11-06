‘Yellowstone’ Star Reveals If The Show Is Ending After Season 5

“Yellowstone” fans finally have an answer on if the show will be ending after season five.

The hit series about the Duttons returns next Sunday on the Paramount Network with a two-hour premiere, and fans are, once again, gearing up for a great run with Kevin Costner and company.

Despite there not being any signs to indicate the show is ending, there has long been speculation season five might be the last one of “Yellowstone.”

Now, Cole Hauser has revealed whether or not that’s the case.

Cole Hauser reveals if “Yellowstone” is ending after season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“It’s not the last season,” the man famous for playing Rip explained to PEOPLE at the season five premiere in New York.

That means there’s at least one more season coming, which is what I’ve said for a long time.

“Yellowstone” isn’t ending after season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

What should “Yellowstone” fans expect when the show returns?

While we now know the show isn’t ending, we don’t really know much else. As I’ve said many times, the plot details surrounding season five are about as well-protected as America’s nuclear arsenals.

Taylor Sheridan and company have done an incredible job at containing and stopping any spoilers from hitting the web.

“Yellowstone” returns November 13 on the Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Let’s start with what we know for sure about “Yellowstone” season five. First, John Dutton will open the season as the Governor of Montana. That was revealed in the season five trailer.

Second, Monica and Kayce are expecting another child. We don’t know if the time jump covers that baby’s birth or if Monica is still pregnant. Third, Market Equities is officially geared up for total war with the Duttons. Fourth, Jamie is in Beth and John’s total control after murdering his biological father.

Everyone on the same page? Good. Anyone who claims to know more than that is likely lying to you.

“Yellowstone” fans are amped up for season five to start November 13. (Credit: Paramount Network)

What I hope to see in season five is real simple. Give us the same darkness, violence, grit and suspense fans have come to love through the first four seasons. If Taylor Sheridan does that, there’s no doubt “Yellowstone” season five will be a hit.

“Yellowstone” season five starts next Sunday with a two-hour premiere. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Make sure to keep following along with all our “Yellowstone” updates at OutKick. November 13 is going to be an epic night.