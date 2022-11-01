‘Bloody’: ‘Yellowstone’ Drops Special Inside Look At Season 5

The return of “Yellowstone” is just 12 days away, and the content keeps flowing.

It’s hard to believe we’re officially under two weeks from going back to war with the Duttons. It feels like a lifetime ago when we last saw John, Kayce, Rip, Monica, Beth and the rest of them.

Well, with the new season literally right around the corner, the show released a special inside look at what fans can expect.

As Kelly Reilly, who is famous for playing Beth, said, “It’s going to be bloody.” If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, I don’t know what will.

Fans can’t wait for the start of “Yellowstone” season five.

I know I’ve said this a million times, but I’ll say it again. The hype surrounding season five of “Yellowstone” is truly off the charts.

With every new season of the Kevin Costner show, more and more fans get brought into the world Taylor Sheridan created.

As a fan of the show, it’s been great to see the growth. It started with a small committed audience in 2018, and four years later, it has one of the largest followings in modern TV history.

Where does the show go from here? That’s the question everyone wants answered. Season four with Kayce’s infamous and ominous “end of us” quote, and we know John Dutton is the governor.

Now, we know “it’s going to be bloody.” If fans have learned anything, the Duttons stack bodies when their backs are to the wall.

Once season five premieres in a couple Sunday, we’ll start unraveling the latest web the Duttons have found themselves entangled in. We’ll be covering it all here at OutKick. Make sure to follow along because it’s going to be a wild ride.