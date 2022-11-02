‘Yellowstone’ Drops Another Sinister Season 5 Preview

Another awesome preview for “Yellowstone” season five has hit the web.

The latest season of the show with Kevin Costner as John Dutton premieres November 13, and that’s just two Sundays away.

It’s hard to believe we’re just 11 days out from the Duttons gearing up for more battle, but here we are. Now, we have another look at season five. If it wasn’t already clear it’s going to be gritty and dark, the latest promo should get the job done.

“Yellowstone” season five starts November 13. The show airs on the Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Must break my wife’s heart to look down and see what a mess I’ve made of this family. And, the sacrifice it took to give us a home. Sacrifice is exactly what we’re going to do,” John Dutton says in a chilling and sinister voiceover.

Get locked and loaded and then fire up the latest season five promo below.

To be clear, I have no inside information on what will happen in season five of “Yellowstone.” I probably know barely anything more than the average person reading this. I am doing some cast interviews this week (make sure to check back for that), and will do my best to ply some information out of them.

Outside of that, I know nothing special or extra. That’s just a fact.

John Dutton is the Governor of Montana in the new “Yellowstone” season. (Credit: Paramount Network)

However, what I can say beyond any shadow of a doubt is the new “Yellowstone” season certainly seems to be trending towards the darkest and most sinister one yet.

With John Dutton now in charge of the state of Montana as the Governor, all bets are off. Caroline Warner and Market Equities are in open war against the Duttons, and that is guaranteed to be an entertaining time.

What role will Rainwater play in the new season?

Plus, what is Rainwater up to? We know there’s a time jump, but we don’t know what the most influential Native American on the show is doing.

Will he, once again, align himself with John? Remember, there’s precedent for that. In season two, the tribe and Duttons teamed up to get Tate back.

In season three, Rainwater extended a helping hand to help beat Market Equities. Monica is a Native American, and Tate is 50%. Rainwater has always shown great loyalty to those he feels are under his protection. If he decides John is his best bet, it could seriously help beat back the wolves at the gate.

“Yellowstone” returns November 13. What role will Monica and Rainwater play? (Credit: Paramount Network)

More than anything, we just need “Yellowstone” to be back. November 13 is going to be an electric night. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.