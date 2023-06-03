Idiot Takes A Selfie Next To A Massive Bison, Gambles With Her Life

Videos by OutKick

Another woman thought gambling with her life to get a selfie with a bison was a good idea.

An unnamed woman has gone viral after she decided to walk up to a massive bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and snap some selfies, according to Fox News.

The unbelievably stupid encounter took place May 20 in Biscuit Bay. The woman, without a care in the world, just started snapping photos like she was taking snaps for Instagram with her dog. Fortunately, the bison was in a good mood and didn’t change her life for the worse.

You can watch the absurd moment unfold below.

Bison and other animals aren’t your friend.

There are some very stupid people in this world. There are people out there walking around, and it’s a miracle they’re not dead with the idiotic decisions they make.

This woman was seconds away from winning a Darwin award. The crazy thing is we just talked about this!

We literally just had another woman who tried to touch/snap a selfie with a huge bison and she had the fear of God put into her.

Things out in the wild aren’t friendly. They’re not like your domesticated cats and dogs. Bison, wolves, bears and just about every other animal you can name wants nothing to do with you.

Not only do animals not want anything to do with you, they’ll happily tear you limb to limb if they feel threatened.

Woman goes viral for taking selfies with a massive bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Yet, people continue to walk up to wild animals so they can get some likes on Instagram. It’s downright crazy.

The entire situation is right out of “Yellowstone” with John Dutton and the tourists.

Stay away from wild animals, especially bison. They’re not interested in taking photos, but they could be very interested in sending you to the hospital. Stay at a safe distance and take all the photos you want. Once you get close, all bets are off.