Idiot Tries To Touch A Bison, Immediately Learns Wild Animals Aren’t Cute And Cuddly

A woman learned the hard way that messing around with a bison is a great way to get lit up.

For some unknown reason, people continue to go to national parks and other places in the wild and try to mess with wild animals.

Given the extensive videos of animals just obliterating morons, you’d think people would stop going near them. Life isn’t a Disney movie and wild animals aren’t your house cat.

People continue to mess with Bison and other wild animals. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Well, one lady had her life flash before her eyes when she appeared to try to pet a massive bison while touring Yellowstone.

Would you all like to guess what happened next? Spoiler alert: the animal charged for a split second like it was about to send her into the air.

Fortunately, it did not, but it’s just the latest reminder how stupid people can be.

This bison wasn’t playing games.

Folks, please stop going anywhere near bison, bears or any other wild animal you might spot out in the wild.

This reminds me of the iconic “Yellowstone” scene where the tourists from Asia thought messing with a grizzly bear was a good idea.

They’re not pets, your friends or cute and cuddly. Those animals aren’t domesticated. They will end your life without a second thought.

Do you really think a wild bear gives a lick about you or your friends? You think a bison knows you’re just searching for clout?

Imagine dying because you wanted some quick Instagram likes while out in nature. A fully grown male bison can weigh 2,000 pounds.

No matter how strong you think you are, I can promise you that no woman or man on this planet has a chance against a bison. Even with a firearm, you’d need to get rounds on target with some serious power to put it down immediately.

Of course, nobody will listen to my advice and the advice of officials in the area of these parks. More idiots will clout chase with wild animals and the results will be terrible. Fortunately, this didn’t end with any more than a change of pants needed. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. It’s not hard to figure out.