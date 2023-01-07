‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale Gets Huge Ratings, Proves People Love Non-Woke Shows

Lots of people tuned in for the “Yellowstone” midseason finale.

The season five midseason finale aired last Sunday night, and as expected, the episode captivated America.

Two Yellowstone characters were marked for death in the midseason finale, and a very unexpected character returned to shake things up.



It was a GREAT episode, and the war has officially arrived.



MY RECAP:https://t.co/OImCdUCYUJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2023

The main broadcast on Paramount Network averaged nearly 8.2 million viewers. That number made it easily the most-watched show on cable all day. In fact, so many fans tuned in that it also beat every single scripted show on regular broadcast as well.

The final number will also be substantially higher once the streaming data is factored in.

“Yellowstone” midseason finale puts up huge TV ratings. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” is an unstoppable force.

As we’ve talked about several times here at OutKick, non-woke entertainment options are flourishing right now.

Whether it’s “The Terminal List,” “Yellowstone” or a different non-woke entertainment option, shows that focus on just having fun are dominating.

“Yellowstone” continues to dominate the competition. The season five midseason finale put up huge TV ratings. (Credit: Paramount Network)

The ratings for “Yellowstone” prove that fact. Taylor Sheridan’s legendary series with Kevin Costner isn’t just putting up big numbers. The saga about the Duttons is crushing everything else that’s scripted out there.

“Only House of the Dragon” is able to compete, and that concluded before season five started.

I sat down with @Yellowstone star Wes Bentley to discuss season five and why America loves the show.



While most people in Hollywood are awful and arrogant, Bentley is a great guy.



Incredibly down to Earth and an awesome person. pic.twitter.com/cC9RXLhzPS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2022

If you haven’t already started watching “Yellowstone,” I can’t recommend it enough. The show is one hell of a ride. It’s dark, fun, engaging, violent and Sheridan knows how to throw a few curveballs along the way.

There’s no doubt it’s one of the best series made over the past couple decades.

“Yellowstone” remains one of the best shows on TV. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Now, we sit and wait for season five to return this summer. After the epic cliffhanger (you can read all about it here), I can’t wait to get back with the Duttons. Fortunately for all of you, OutKick will have you covered the whole way. Fire away with your theories in the comments below.