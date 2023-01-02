The “Yellowstone” season five midseason finale lived up to the hype.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE ‘YELLOWSTONE’ SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Going into “A Knife and No Coin,” we knew things were going to get crazy. That was crystal clear from the short promo released for the episode.

Well, fans weren’t disappointed. The coup is underway, and we have plenty to break down.

Jamie’s great plan unfolds.

To quote Beth, “That motherf*cker.” There’s no real other way to sum up the situation. Jamie officially launched his attempt to overthrow John Dutton.

He got his impeachment attempt rolling, and most importantly, he actually proved to Beth she doesn’t have any leverage.

Why? If she turns him in for the murder of his biological father, he’ll unload all the info he knows about all the other bodies that have been dumped at the train station.

“Do you want to know the real price of protecting the ranch? I don’t think you do” was also one hell of a line from Jamie to make things crystal clear for his sister.

Yellowstone midseason finale shocks fans. (Credit: Paramount Network)

As I’ve floated a couple times, Jamie had a lot more leverage than he was letting on. By turning him in, Beth would be burying herself.

That was always obvious. It had just never previously been said. Well, it’s been said now, and all her leverage seems to be gone.

It was also amazing to watch John explain to his daughter the reality of the train station and why it exists. Then, she floated sending Jamie there and killing him! What did John say? We need to know.

Overall, it was an epic sequence of events. The build up was amazing, and it paid off in a huge way.

I sat down with @Yellowstone star Wes Bentley to discuss season five and why America loves the show.



While most people in Hollywood are awful and arrogant, Bentley is a great guy.



Incredibly down to Earth and an awesome person. pic.twitter.com/cC9RXLhzPS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2022

Jamie also made it clear he’s done playing defense. He asked Sarah Atwood about getting killers to take out his sister, and she was more than happy to oblige.

After four and a half seasons of battles between Jamie and Beth, it looks like one will absolutely die.

Jimmy is back.

After being absent all season long, we finally got to see Jimmy again and his little love interest Emily. When Jimmy was introduced to viewers in season one, he was an absolute loser.

He was a drug addict racing towards an early grave. After enough time on the ranch, Rip and John turned him into a man. Then, John set him free to pursue a real life on his own in Texas.

I don’t know why, but it just felt good to see Jimmy having some success. There aren’t a lot of happy endings in “Yellowstone.”

It was nice to see maybe the most downtrodden character on the show finally win one.

The cowboys are moving the cattle off the Yellowstone and down south.

Rip and his A-squad have pulled out and are headed to Texas with all the cattle. Honestly, we don’t have much to say about this. Until we get to the second half of the season this summer, it’s a bit hard to know where this is going.

Something tells me we might see them link back up with Jimmy. That seems like a likely outcome.

Other observations:

I said Luke Grimes’ new country music song would be played in an episode. It happened tonight. Called that one.

Kayce and Monica getting their own home on the ranch as a bit of a compromise is neat. He’s always been drawn between her and the ranch. It now seems like there’s a middle ground.

It feels like Rainwater has been a bit underutilized so far this season. Hopefully, that’s upped in the back half.

The second half of season five starts at some point this summer. No idea when, but it’ll be back this summer. Let’s make the best of what will be a very long break.

Overall, it was an incredible midseason finale. It’s now Jamie vs. Beth, and I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.