‘Yellowstone’ Recap: All Hell Breaks Loose As Jamie Plots Chaos

“Yellowstone” was cranked up to 100 in the latest episode Sunday night.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE ‘YELLOWSTONE’ SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

After a very solid build up, a lot of things became very clear in “The Dream Is Not Me,” which was the seventh episode of season five. Let’s dive right in.

“Yellowstone” was very strong in the latest episode. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Is Jamie the dumbest character in TV history?

Has there ever been anyone has stupid as Jamie in the history of modern television? Seriously, how can one guy be so unbelievably stupid?

It’s becoming insanely frustrating watching Jamie try to find some leverage against his father. Well, he now thinks he has it in Sarah Atwood.

The plan? Impeach John Dutton for essentially bankrupting the state by putting his ranch in a conservation easement. Honestly, I’m not sure how accurate this situation is. I spoke to someone with a ton of knowledge of conservation easements, and at a base level, it’s definitely accurate.

“Yellowstone” continues to be the best show on TV. (Credit: Paramount Network)

However, could a situation like this really cause the state to go bankrupt? I’m not so sure. Furthermore, it’s embarrassing how weak Jamie is with women.

Sarah bats her eyes at him, drops her clothes and next thing we know he’s ready to try to overthrow his father. Honestly, it’s a bit much to believe he is, yet again, traveling down the same path we saw him on in earlier seasons. We know what happens to people who cross John. They die, but Jamie was given a second chance.

I sat down with @Yellowstone star Wes Bentley to discuss season five and why America loves the show.



While most people in Hollywood are awful and arrogant, Bentley is a great guy.



Incredibly down to Earth and an awesome person. pic.twitter.com/cC9RXLhzPS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2022

Now, just because a good looking woman will have sex with him, he seems ready to throw it all away. We all know that one friend who just can’t stop himself from making the same mistakes with women. Ladies and gentlemen, that friend is Jamie Dutton. Use your brain, my friend, and you might be surprised at how easy it is to not get manipulated.

The Yellowstone ranch is in huge financial trouble, but Beth might have a plan.

John has to move part of the herd down south for winter, and it could cost him $1.4 million a month, which the ranch simply doesn’t have.

We’ve seen financial troubles throughout “Yellowstone.” It’s not new, and it’s a reminder farming/ranching isn’t exactly the most stable of jobs.

Will Beth’s plan to save the “Yellowstone” ranch work? (Credit: Paramount Network)

However, Beth (who continues to be on her redemption arc) has a plan. Instead of just being in the cattle business, it might be time to cut out the middleman and get into the beef selling business. It’s bold, but if there’s one thing we know about the Duttons, bold is not anything new.

Rainwater prepares to hit back.

Is it just me or has Rainwater been criminally under utilized this season? All we know is that Angela Blue Thunder has plotted to have him removed as the tribal leader, and even brought the President to the reservation.

Now, for the first time all season, it feels like Rainwater is actually prepared to go on offense. He met with Senator Lynelle Perry about an upcoming pipeline, and together the two of them, along with Mo, agreed to fight like hell.

At one point, it’s noted moving the pipeline elsewhere will destroy other tribal land. However, as Perry pointed out, that’s not the problem of the people of Montana. Very cutthroat, but also very necessary.

.@Yellowstone took America by storm, and the honest unfiltered look at life for Native Americans was one of the main reasons why.



I spoke with Gil Birmingham (Rainwater) about season five and the Native Americans storyline. His comments didn't disappoint. pic.twitter.com/iTp56x9B9E — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 11, 2022

Other notes and observations:

Loved the young Rip storyline of killing that guy by accident in a fight. Definitely didn’t see that coming.

It was great to hear Ryan talk about how moving a herd down south like they are was like playing in the Super Bowl. Not super important but neat.

Summer finally seems to have come around a bit. We all know that was inevitable. Now, it’s pretty much a done deal.

Overall, it was a great episode and I can’t wait to see how Jamie’s little coup attempt plays out. Unfortunately, there is no new episode next week. We get the mid-season finale January 1. So, buckle up, shoot me your theories and let’s get ready to roll.