Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Reportedly Has Major Problems

It no longer appears like a guarantee Matthew McConaughey will star in a “Yellowstone” spinoff.

There’s been chatter since early 2023 that the star actor would lead a new spinoff series. While McConaughey has never officially confirmed it, there’s been plenty of reporting indicating it will happen.

However, there’s apparently multiple issues behind the scenes when it comes to getting a deal done. Sound familiar?

It looks like “Yellowstone” fans are in for some more drama.

Matthew McConaughey’s “Yellowstone” spinoff reportedly has issues. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Matthew McConaughey reportedly hasn’t reached a deal yet for “Yellowstone” spinoff.

“Matthew can’t book movie work that is going to potentially overlap with the show. But he still doesn’t have clarity on when exactly this job would even start. He wants to make the deal — it’s become this incredibly drawn-out process,” an unnamed source told Life & Style.

It also sounds like McConaughey and Sheridan might not be a great fit behind the scenes, according to the same report.

The source added, “No deal has ever taken this long for Matthew. Especially after he won his Oscar, getting folks to meet his asking price has been a breeze. Taylor’s got a reputation for being a jerk with a ‘God complex.’ Matthew doesn’t particularly like behind-the-scenes drama.

Will Matthew McConaughey star in a “Yellowstone” spinoff? (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

More “Yellowstone” drama reportedly unfolds.

The amount of drama surrounding this show is truly insane. It just never ends. Kevin Costner had massive problems behind the scenes, and it’s unclear if he’ll ever return to play John Dutton again.

The show is slated to return in November 2024. Literally nobody other than Taylor Sheridan knows how it will end. Despite the chaos with the original series, there’s always been hope and optimism because of the McConaughey spinoff on the horizon.

Now, that series has also reportedly hit roadblocks. Reports claim McConaughey wants north of $2 million an episode, and now Life & Style is reporting no deal is done and the star actor is growing tired.

Not great, folks. Not great at all. How is it possible for one show to have so much drama and so many problems? It’s truly stunning.

First, Kevin Costner left the show (unless he returns) after multiple issues, and it’s now being reported McConaughey might be out before filming a single scene.

I don’t care what it takes, but Taylor Sheridan needs to do whatever is necessary to lock up McConaughey. He’s one of the best actors in Hollywood, and fans deserve a new spinoff after all the chaos and carnage that consumed the original saga. Get it done, Sheridan, and get it done sooner than later. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.