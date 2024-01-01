Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Might Hit Financial Roadblock: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Matthew McConaughey reportedly wants a bank vault handed over in order to star in a “Yellowstone” spinoff.

There’s been chatter since earlier in 2023 that McConaughey would take over as the new face of the series in a spinoff following the conclusion of “Yellowstone.”

It’s still unclear what the exact plan might be, but if it does happen, the former “True Detective” star reportedly wants to be extremely well compensated.

RadarOnline.com reported the actor is “holding the ‘Yellowstone’ producers’ feet to the fire” when it comes to signing on. The rumored number is a staggering $2.5 million an episode, but “producers are said to be reluctant about signing off on the large sum,” according to the same report.

Matthew McConaughey reportedly wants a massive payday for “Yellowstone” spinoff. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey’s “Yellowstone” future remains unclear.

For comparison, Kevin Costner was earning $1.3 million an episode for the front half of season five. It also remains unclear whether or not Costner will ever return to play John Dutton again.

Now, Matthew McConaughey reportedly wants nearly double what Costner was being paid. That begs one major question:

Is McConaughey worth that kind of money?

Will a “Yellowstone” spinoff with Matthew McConaughey actually happen? (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

Let me go ahead, and answer that for everyone right now. Paying Matthew McConaughey even $3 million an episode would still be worth it.

We’re talking about arguably the most famous actor in America. Few people in the country can move the needle like McConaughey can.

If Taylor Sheridan and other power players involved want guaranteed success, then hiring McConaughey is a great way to make sure it happens.

He was outstanding in “True Detective,” and is the main reason it’s the greatest season of TV ever made.

Sheridan needs to write the check and then give fans another awesome series. Matthew McConaughey could really elevate the “Yellowstone” universe to the next level. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.