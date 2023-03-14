‘Yellowstone’ Star Hits Music Festival Lineup As Chaos Consumes The Series

Videos by OutKick

Luke Grimes is finding ways to stay busy as chaos burns all around “Yellowstone.”

The future of the show continues to hang in the balance as fans wait to find out whether or not Kevin Costner leaves the series.

There has been a ton of conflicting information about what Costner might do. One stunning report claimed the show was ending and Costner only wanted to shoot the rest of season five in a week. However, his reps later denied that was true.

Will Kevin Costner leave “Yellowstone”? (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

All we know for sure is things aren’t looking good. While the Taylor Sheridan series might be collapsing (let’s hope not), Grimes is continuing to grow his country music career.

The actor known for playing the youngest Dutton will appear at the Pilgrimage Festival September 24 in Franklin, Tennessee.

It’s interesting because that would seem to indicate he definitely wouldn’t be able to shoot season five around then. While “Yellowstone” might be embroiled by chaos, at least Luke Grimes is staying busy.

2023 lineup is 🔥🔥🔥 Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am! pic.twitter.com/AOHmTpW4wK — Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) March 8, 2023

Luke Grimes has a budding music career.

Grimes might be known for playing the heir apparent in “Yellowstone,” but as we’ve covered here before, he’s also making a name for himself in country music.

His hit single “No Horse to Ride” has been played more than 7.7 million times on Spotify so far, and he’s also teased more upcoming music.

Grimes isn’t just dabbling with music. It looks like he’s really attempting to wade into the industry. Seeing as how nobody knows what will happen with “Yellowstone,” it’s not a bad idea at all.

Luke Grimes will play in a music festival in September. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Hopefully, everything gets worked out with “Yellowstone.” It’d be awesome to watch Luke Grimes become a music star at the same time he’s on TV’s arguably best TV show. The man is incredibly talented, and it’d be terrible to watch the show collapse before we could see how Kayce Dutton’s story ends.