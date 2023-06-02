‘Yellowstone’ Star Releases Another Incredible Country Music Song

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes continues to crush it when it comes to country music.

The man famous for playing Kayce Dutton on the hit western series has started carving out a path for himself in the country music world, and so far, he’s had great success.

The popular actor has released several singles that have been outstanding. He dropped his latest – “Playin’ On The Tracks” – for fans Friday, and it’s just the latest sign he’s the real deal when it comes to country music.

Give the song a listen below.

Luke Grimes is making a name for himself in country music.

Most people find one lane they’re really good at and stick with it. It makes sense, right? If you’re cashing in as an actor, how much time do you want to devout to other hobbies or potential careers?

Luke Grimes is already rich thanks to the success of “Yellowstone,” but he’s not letting himself get boxed in.

He continues to make great country music, perform live and it looks like he’s here to stay when it comes to jamming out.

Luke Grimes is making a name for himself in the country music world. (Credit: Paramount Network)

It’s a smart move by him. Remember, “Yellowstone” is ending with season five, and nobody really knows what’s going to happen after that.

Grimes will now have country music to fall back on, and at a bare minimum, fans of the show will always follow his work.

The good news for him is his music is so good on its own that he doesn’t need to just depend on “Yellowstone” fans to be successful.

His music is all pop and trash like some of the stuff referred to as “new country.” It’s just fun music that has a little grit to it.

Luke Grimes is a star on and off the screen. He has a blossoming country music career. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Props to Luke Grimes for branching out and giving fans some great country music to enjoy. The man is obviously very talented on and off the screen.