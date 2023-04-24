‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Release New Hit Country Song

Videos by OutKick

Luke Grimes continues to prove he’s a legit force in the world of country music.

The man famous for playing Kayce Dutton on the hit Paramount Network western series has dived headfirst into the country music industry, and his third single – “Hold On” – is officially out.

His first two singles – “No Horse to Ride” and “Oh Ohio” – both turned into immediate hits and proved to everyone he’s a hell of a lot more than just a popular actor.

Luke Grimes can actually sing and seems destined to carve out a path in country music.

Now, the man who plays the youngest Dutton child continues to prove he’s here to stay when it comes to country music.

Fire up his third and perhaps best single below.

Luke Grimes is a very talented man.

It’s wildly impressive just how talented Luke Grimes is off and on the screen. His character Kayce is one of the best parts of the show.

The youngest Dutton son is a man torn between his father and his wife, and he carries a darkness in him he desperately wishes to kill. Of course, it’s that violence that makes him such a dangerous man to the enemies of the Duttons.

Luke Grimes is releasing some great country music. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Off the screen, he’s turning into a legit country music star. Considering the future of the show is very much up in the air, it’s not a bad thing for Grimes to diversify his skillset.

He’s already dabbling in the festival circuit, and if he keeps dropping fire music, is going to have a great backup plan if “Yellowstone” does end with season five.

When will “Yellowstone” return? (Credit: Paramount Network)

It should be a ton of fun to see what Luke Grimes gives fans once he drops a full album. All signs point to it being pretty impressive. In the meantime, “Yellowstone” fans can binge episodes and wait for season five to return.