‘Yellowstone’ Officially Ending, Sequel Series Will Premiere In December

“Yellowstone” is officially coming to an end.

The hit series will end with season five, which will return in November, Paramount Network announced in a Friday release.

After months and months of speculation, the beloved western series will turn off its cameras for the final time later this month.

“Yellowstone” is ending with season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

It looks like all the chaos with Kevin Costner and others involved ultimately proved to be too much for the network. It’s an absolute shame. Fans are going to be livid, especially if the ending sucks, and that feeling is more than justified.

However, it’s not all bad news. Paramount Network also announced that a sequel series will premiere in December on Paramount Network and later on Paramount+.

There’s no doubt “Yellowstone” ending is a punch to the gut. There’s simply no other way to describe it. It’s been a powerhouse hit since it premiered in 2018.

The entire show is about family, protecting what’s yours, good guys killing bad guys and it’s one of the few non-woke shows on TV.

After four and a half incredible seasons (five full ones once season five returns), it’s been unstoppable and now the journey will end.

It damn near feels like a funeral out here in the entertainment world.

“Yellowstone” will end with the rest of season five. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

A sequel is on the way.

At least the “Yellowstone” universe isn’t ending. That much we know for sure, and the series is already guaranteed to happen.

“Paramount Network today announced a new, untitled Yellowstone sequel from creator Taylor Sheridan – a further expansion of the Yellowstone universe – has been greenlit straight-to series. The cast will be announced shortly. The new series will premiere in December on Paramount Network and later on Paramount+ following the epic, final cycle of Yellowstone – television’s #1 hit series – which will debut in November,” Paramount announced Friday morning.

While no specific details were released, it’s likely this is the series Matthew McConaughey will star in. That’s a hell of a jump to go from Kevin Costner to Matthew McConaughey.

Matthew McConaughey is in talks to star in a “Yellowstone” sequel. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY)

This honestly sucks, but let’s keep our heads held high for the sequel series. Give us your rapid reactions in the comments below.