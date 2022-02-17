‘Yellowstone’ Actor Bows Out Of SAG Awards Over Vaccine Mandate

Videos by OutKick

Lloyd doesn’t give a rip about your vaccine mandates.

Actor and real-life cowboy Forrie J. Smith, who portrays the character Lloyd in the Paramount+ television hit Yellowstone, will forego attending the SAG Awards over the ceremony’s vaccination policy.

Smith admitted to being unvaccinated, as part of his announcement.

The gritty Montana gaucho disclosed his decision on Instagram, extending his apologies to fans after the show’s cast was nominated for a “Best Ensemble” award.

“I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith said, as relayed by Deadline. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated. …

“I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated. I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities… It’s no offense to anyone. It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff. Whatever.”

SAG’s COVID protocols require all attendees to be fully vaccinated and boostered, per the official site. The ceremony will take place on February 27 and air live from Santa Monica, CA.

Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that they will not require participants at the 2022 Oscars to be vaccinated — as relayed by OutKick’s Nick Geddes.

Smith added in his message, “Thank you all, you all enjoy watching the show anyway, and maybe next year.”

