2022 Oscars In Los Angeles Not Requiring Vaccinations For Attendees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will not require vaccinations to attend this year’s event, instead requiring a negative PCR test or negative rapid antigen test the day of the event, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The ceremony will return to its home at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2022 Oscars will reportedly accommodate the non-vaccinated, easing off on its COVID-19 restrictions one year after the event was scaled down at the Los Angeles Union Station.

It’s certainly unexpected news, as one source told The Hollywood Reporter, “shocking” was the only word to sum it up. According to the report, there’s speculation that the reason for the relaxed protocols is because a few high-profile figures would not be able to attend. That would include at least one of last year’s winners, as well as nominees in other categories this year. The Academy has not yet publicly released its official COVID-19 policy.

Other awards shows that precede the Oscars will have different rules, however. The SAG Awards, scheduled for Feb. 27, have the following disclaimer on its website: “All ticketed attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event.”

The Critics Choice Association, which will hold the Critics Choice Awards on March 13, told The Hollywood Reporter that strict COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

“We will be 100 percent vaccinated and require a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event,” said Joey Berlin, COO of the Critics Choice Association. “I can’t invite people to a show where they’re not going to feel safe.”

