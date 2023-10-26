Floor Seats Place Nets Fans Behind 7-Foot-6 Yao Ming

Videos by OutKick

Having floor seats for the Brooklyn Nets season opener sounds like a great way to spend a Wednesday night. Doing so with Yao Ming sounds even better. Ming and his 7-foot-6 frame seated in front of you and your pricey seats – not so much.

That was the case for a pair of Nets fans who spent the season opener attempting to watch Brooklyn over, around and above a life-sized refrigerator who moonlights as a former NBA player.

That’s a tough watch. You have to figure the head and neck gymnastics involved to try and catch a glimpse of the court behind Yao’s dome would leave you hurting.

And speaking of hurting, imagine the Nets fans’ feelings after getting over the thrill of sitting behind a giant – who was selected first overall by Houston back in 2002 – only to realize they likely spent about $8,000 on tickets to a game they’re unable to see.

I don’t know the exact cost of tickets to Brooklyn’s opener. But for comparison’s sake, Saturday’s game vs. Boston at the Barclays Center has first row seats going for $4,852 each. And that’s before fees. It’s safe to assume that Tuesday night’s tickets were slightly less for a couple of reasons: the opponent, Cleveland, doesn’t bring the same interest or star power as Boston. Also, the fans behind Yao were in the 2nd row, not the 1st, so there has to be a slight discount there. And finally, weekend seats are always going to cost more than a Wednesday evening.

Still, it’s safe to assume they weren’t cheap. Let’s call it $8k out the door to hear, but not see, the Nets lose to Cleveland while staring at Yao Ming’s enormous shoulders, back and head.

And we’re not even taking into account the amount of money Nets fans have to spend on way-too-expensive beers to try and wash away the reminder that Ben Simmons and his nearly $38 million salary still occupies a spot on the Brooklyn roster. He occasionally plays too!

Yao Ming makes everyone, even Michael Jordan, look small. (Photo by HEATHER HALL/AFP via Getty Images).

So what could possibly be worse than spending nearly five figures only to have your view obstructed by a man who stands 7-foot-6 and weights considerably more than 300 pounds?

I pored over this question and could only think of a few maybes:

Accruing tens of thousands of dollars in debt for a Liberal Arts degree.

Trying to watch the NFL but seeing Taylor Swift instead.

Having to reveal your barbed wire or lower back tattoo post-1999.

Purchasing a PT Cruiser.

Call it what you will, but there’s no debating that the pair of fans seated behind Yao got screwed on Hump Day.

