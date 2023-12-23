Yankees Used A Hideki Matsui Video Message, Autographed Jersey As ‘Leverage’ To Sign Yamamoto – It Didn’t Work

Videos by OutKick

We’re learning more about how the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to sign Japanese rookie pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto and New York Yankees fans may want to turn away.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, the 27-time World Series Champions thought that showing a personalized video message by former Yankee Japanese player Hideki Matsui, as well as giving Yamamoto an autographed Matsui jersey would be the deciding factor for Yamamoto’s decision.

Shockingly, a cameo video message from Matsui didn’t work. And with Yamamoto now the lovely recipient of a 12-year, $325 million contract by the Dodgers, I think he can buy all the autographed jerseys he wants.

Aaron Boone said the Yankees utilized a video message from Hideki Matsui in their presentation for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, plus a signed jersey. Boone said Yamamoto came across as a “special dude” with presence who is “comfortable in his own skin.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) December 21, 2023

DODGERS DROPPING BIG MONEY ON YAMAMOTO

On Thursday, the Dodgers once again showed that they are all-in on winning the World Series this year and they aren’t afraid to show it or spend for it.

According to The Athletic, offers from the Yankees — and the Mets — were relatively similar to what the Dodgers ended up winning the day with. Yamamoto ultimately agreed to a 12-year, $325 million contract. The Mets actually offered the same thing, while the Yankees went with a 10-year, $300 million offer.

The main difference however? The Dodgers offered Yamamoto a $50 million signing bonus that he will be paid out to him in 2024.

They also have someone called Shohei Ohtani, who they also snatched away from the rest of the baseball world for a nice, cool 10-year, $700 million record setting contract.

In fact, the Dodgers spent over a BILLION dollars on just Ohtani and Yamamoto’s contracts alone. This goes along with a new $136 million contract for former Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, the $165 million they were already spending on Freddie Freeman as well as $325 million on Mookie Betts.

The Yankees tried using Hideki Matsui to leverage Yamamoto into signing them. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

DODGERS WON PANDEMIC-SHORTENED 2020 WORLD SERIES

Just an absolutely absurd amount of money and star power that successfully leveraged Yamamoto into signing with Los Angeles.

And the Yankees went with a video message from a 49-year-old former player.