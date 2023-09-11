Yankees Scratch Jasson Dominguez, Reveal Rookie Has Torn UCL

Videos by OutKick

Sunday is a sad day in New York sports, for many reasons. The New York Yankees received more bad news along their crawl to the end of the season.

Yankees rookie sensation Jasson Dominguez will miss the rest of the season after tearing his UCL, the team announced.

Dominguez — a celebrated rookie in the Bronx, who’s knocked four home runs in the first seven games — is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Yankees OF Jasson Domínguez has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, per manager Aaron Boone. pic.twitter.com/2VcFysPPjB — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2023

Jasson Dominguez tears UCL, expected to sit for 9-10 months. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Most noteworthy on this surgery for Dominguez is the recovery timeline compared to Tommy John for pitchers.

While pitchers who undergo Tommy John face nearly two years of full recovery, position players can take nine to 10 months for full recovery. Call it a silver lining.

“Definitely very shocking news. You’re never expecting for this to be the result,” Jasson Dominguez reacted on Sunday, as relayed by ESPN.

Amid a disastrous year for the Bombers, bringing on the longtime prospect was a shining spot to close out the year. The Dominican player first signed with the team in 2019 as a teenager (16).

Dominguez batted .258 through eight games. The team expected Dominguez to play on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. New York improved to 71-72 after the win, 4-3.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacted to the injury news.

“Crushed for [Dominguez],” Boone said.

“At the same time, he’s a young man and these things resolve themselves, so it’s a moment in time in the grand scheme of things in what we feel like has a chance to be a long, excellent career. So, it’s about taking care of it now.”