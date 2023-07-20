Yankees Manager Aaron Boone’s Phone Kept Ringing As Fans Thought He Was Being Fired

Videos by OutKick

In the 2023 audio version of “the writing is on the wall,” Yankees manger Aaron Boone’s time may be up soon.

On Wednesday after the Yankees once again lost, Boone was facing some tough questions from reporters on how his plans for the team to turn things around. But as he began answering his question and trying to spin some sort of acceptable reason to an increasingly frustrated fanbase, Aaron Boone’s cell phone began ringing.

Yankees manager #AaronBoone phone just went off during his press conference. Who do we think was calling him? Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/sQVq2S8R4L — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) July 20, 2023

AARON BOONE NEEDS ANSWERS QUICKLY

At first the manager tried playing it off as cool. We’ve all been there before, where someone keeps calling you over and over in public and you try to look around and pretend it’s not yours. Eventually Boone realized whoever was calling him wasn’t going to stop. He had to send it to voicemail before being presented with a heck of an awkward timed follow up of facts by one of the reporters.

“The Yankees have set the record for strike outs in a three-game series with 43,” the media member brought up to a clearly disgruntled Boone.

“That’s the record?” Boone asked before admitting that “Yeah, we stink right now we acknowledge that… we have to do better.”

SO WHO WAS ON THE PHONE?

The Internet being the Internet of course, began having fun with who could possibly be calling Aaron Boone at that exact moment. Surely his family and close friends – the only ones who most likely have the number of the New York Yankees manager to call him – especially after his team got swept by the Los Angeles Angels.

Everyone from Seinfeld’s George Costanza to Kars 4 Kids to “baseball’s grim reaper,” were mentioned with some saying that maybe it was Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner himself calling to fire Boone. If this was the old days with Hal’s father George in charge, that would not seem so far-stretched.

When you add the fact that the Yankees are currently in last place in the American League East with no hope in sight as Aaron Judge is still not set to return after a toe injury, Boone should be thankful that George isn’t in charge.

But if things don’t turn around very quickly, it’s only a matter of time until a name pops up on that cell phone that he won’t be able to ignore. It’ll read “Hal Steinbrenner,” and Boone will know exactly what he’s calling about.

Aaron Boone and his Yankees returned home last night before opening up a series against the Kansas City Royals this weekend.