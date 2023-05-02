Not Great: $260 Million Yankees Officially In Last Place As Aaron Judge Heads to IL

Videos by OutKick

It’s only May, but for Yankees fans it’s felt like an eternity.

After a 9th inning blunder on Monday in which manager Aaron Boone pulled starting pitcher Domingo German’s scoreless gem only to bring in reliever Clay Holmes to lose 3-2, Yanks fans are on edge as their team holds sole ownership of… last place in the AL East.

Add to the fact that Aaron Judge has officially been placed on the 10-day IL with a hip strain. It’s not great for the team in the greatest city in the world.

YANKEES HAVE MOST PLAYERS ON THE INJURED LIST

Judge was hurt last week when the 6’7″, 282 lbs right fielder decided to slide head first into third base in what looked like a belly flop.

I mean look at that video above where this gigantic human being and the best player on the team awkwardly slides, resembling something like a move pulled by Cousin Eddie from National Lampoons.

Not ideal for a player that just signed a behemoth 9 year, $360 million contract a few months back. He will now miss at least 10-days with a hip strain suffered from the slide.

Judge joins 12 other Yankees currently on the injured list including Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson. The American League’s all-time single season home run leader was leading the team in RBIs and HR’s. This year, the Yankees find themselves averaging the fewest runs per game in the AL East with just four.

YANKS HAVE 2ND HIGHEST PAYROLL IN BASEBALL

Just when Yankees fans thought that Sunday’s disastrous 15-2 debacle was the worst it could be, manager Aaron Boone said “hold my beer.”

In what was a must-needed win, at least psychologically for the team and fanbase, Boone pulled Domingo German who only threw 88 pitches and had a 2 -0 lead in the 9th. The Yankees bullpen would give up 3 runs and lose 3-2 to the Guardians.

Adding insult to injury for Yankees fans is that Boone pinched hit with Aaron Hicks with 2 outs in the 9th last night.

Aaron Hicks is going to give Yankees fans PTSD for years to come. Hell, he’s the reason my blood pressure is so high. This guy absolutely STINKS and is making over $10 million this year. If the Yankees are relying on Aaron Hicks to be their savior, they are beyond screwed.

Aaron Hicks has been a frustrating part of the Yankees this season. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

I feel like this current Yankees Front Office refuses to realize that the league isn’t the same since they last won a World Series in 2009. Look at the rise of teams that now spend a ton of money – Padres, Mets, Dodgers, as well as those that are just damn good at what they do – like the Rays, and the Yankees should be worried by their performance.

They also play the first place Tampa Bay Rays SEVEN times in May. This could get out of hand very quickly.