Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Pretends To Send Top Prospect Anthony Volpe To Minors Before Telling Him He Made The Team

It’s that time of year! Players spend Spring Training trying to impress major league coaches, like Aaron Boone. And some make the Opening Day roster, a dream come true. For New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe, that dream officially became reality.

Wait, this feels familiar. Didn’t I already write this story? Oh wait, that was about St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker.

See? It really is that time of year! Anyway, we have another prospect getting that call to the big leagues and onto the Opening Day roster.

New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe impressed manager Aaron Boone during Spring Training, earning a spot on the Opening Day roster. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although, Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to take a different tact than the one taken by Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

Marmol went straightforward, causing Walker to get emotional.

Boone decided to act like he was sending Volpe to the minors before pivoting his speech.

“All right, difficult conversation to have,” Boone begins, “because you came in and played your ass off.”

“Thank you,” Anthony Volpe mutters meekly, thinking he’s headed back to Triple-A.

“But at the end of the day … there’s always room for development,” Boone continues. “I think that development should happen at the big leagues. Welcome to New York!”

The pair embrace and then Volpe shakes the hands of the other men in the room, one being Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. Volpe admits that his heart is racing thanks to Boone’s misdirection.

Welcome to The Show, AV! pic.twitter.com/Gq5VMRvqN0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 26, 2023

Then, his family was there to greet and congratulate him.

Anthony Volpe impresses in Spring Training, named to Opening Day roster by Yankees manager Aaron Boone

Volpe, one of the top prospects in all of Major League Baseball, played mostly at Double-A last season (110 games) but also got some run at Triple-A (22 games). He batted .249 across the two levels but hit 21 home runs and stole 50 bases while playing shortstop.

Volpe hit .314 in 51 Spring Training at-bats with three homers and five steals. He immediately becomes the Yankees starting shortstop.

Not like he has big shoes to fill, there.