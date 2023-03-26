Cardinals Top Prospect Jordan Walker Makes Opening Day Roster, Gets Emotional: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

It’s that time of year! Players spend Spring Training trying to impress major league coaches. And some make the Opening Day roster, a dream come true. For St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker, that dream officially became reality.

Walker doesn’t turn 21 years old until May, which means he can’t legally drink alcohol with most of his teammates. But if he decides to crack a bottle of champagne, I’m certainly not going to say anything.

Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals bats during the Spring Training game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 7, 2023 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The team tweeted out a video of manager Oliver Marmol delivering the news to Walker. Walker, as expected, got emotional and let the coach know of his immense appreciation.

“The separator watching you this entire camp was very simple,” Marmol began. “When you faced adversity, you weren’t bothered by it.

“You deserve every bit of being with us on Opening Day.”

“Oh my God!” Jordan Walker exclaims as he throws his head back.

That moment when your dream becomes a reality. pic.twitter.com/lHU7tiZBn3 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 26, 2023

Jordan Walker earns promotion to St. Louis Cardinals

Walker spent the majority of last season at the Double-A level with the Springfield Cardinals. He has never played Triple-A ball as he seemingly skips that step straight to the big club.

With Springfield last season, the outfielder hit .306 with 19 home runs and 22 stolen bases in 119 games. He scored 100 runs and drove in 68.

This spring, he hit .286 in 19 games with three home runs and two steals. Coming into this season, most publications considered Walker to be one of the five best prospects in all of major league baseball.

But based on his call-up to the big leagues, Jordan Walker is no longer a prospect.

He is a legitimate Major League Baseball player as his biggest dream comes true.