Yankees’ Hitless Streak Snapped After 16 Innings

After being no-hit in last night’s 3-0 loss to the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees were again being no-hit through six innings.

That’s 16-STRAIGHT innings of hitless baseball from a team-up 11 games in the American League East that thought they had nothing to be worried about.

ASTROS COMBINE TO NO-HIT YANKEES IN THE BRONX, FIRST NO-NO AGAINST NEW YORK IN 19 YEARS

Tied for the longest streak without a hit since the expansion era (1961): 1981 Dodgers and the 1973 A’s, according to Elias Sports.

Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after hitting a home run to right field in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 24, 2022, in New York City.
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The streak was eventually snapped by a Giancarlo Stanton solo shot with one out in the seventh inning off starting pitcher José Urquidy.

Hard to believe a team sitting at 52-20 that came into this Astros series averaging 5.4 runs per game that lead the league in homers. The Bronx Bombers suddenly couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat.

Despite the offensive free-fall, this Yankees front office has to believe they’ll come out of this slump.

CURT SCHILLING: YANKEES SHOULD TERRIFY EVERY OTHER MLB TEAM

Can’t say the same about their fans. I was at the game Saturday afternoon and it was about as doom-and-gloom as I could ever remember at Yankee Stadium.

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

