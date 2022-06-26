Yankees’ Hitless Streak Snapped After 16 Innings

After being no-hit in last night’s 3-0 loss to the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees were again being no-hit through six innings.

That’s 16-STRAIGHT innings of hitless baseball from a team-up 11 games in the American League East that thought they had nothing to be worried about.

Tied for the longest streak without a hit since the expansion era (1961): 1981 Dodgers and the 1973 A’s, according to Elias Sports.

New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after hitting a home run to right field in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 24, 2022, in New York City.

The streak was eventually snapped by a Giancarlo Stanton solo shot with one out in the seventh inning off starting pitcher José Urquidy.

Stanton gets the first Yankee hit since Friday. Thank you Jesus

Hard to believe a team sitting at 52-20 that came into this Astros series averaging 5.4 runs per game that lead the league in homers. The Bronx Bombers suddenly couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat.

Despite the offensive free-fall, this Yankees front office has to believe they’ll come out of this slump.

Can’t say the same about their fans. I was at the game Saturday afternoon and it was about as doom-and-gloom as I could ever remember at Yankee Stadium.