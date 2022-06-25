Astros Combine To No-Hit Yankees In The Bronx, First No-No Against Yankees In 19 Years

Coming into their Saturday matinee against the Astros, the Yankees had looked like a juggernaut that could not be stopped, holding the best record in MLB.

But on any given day, it could be your time. And on this one — at Yankee Stadium — it was time for New York’s No. 1 ranked offense to get no-hit. It was the Astros, led by RHP Christian Javier, who would blank the Yankees in the hit column for just the first time since 2003 and the second time in 64 years.

Javier pitched 7.0 no-hit innings, surrendering just walk and racking up 13 punchouts. He was yanked by manager Dusty Baker after 115 pitches. Relievers Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly finished off the combined no-no in the eighth and ninth, the 14th no-hitter in franchise history.

“I feel really happy, really proud right now for this moment that God has given me,” Javier said via interpreter, per ESPN.

The final out from our 14th no-hitter in team history. pic.twitter.com/WKeU4f0Ikc — Houston Astros (@astros) June 25, 2022

The Yankees’ bats going silent wasted the effort of ace Gerrit Cole, who was impressive yet again on the mound. Cole went 7.0 innings, giving up just one run on four hits with eight strikeouts.

New York has now been no-hit just four times since 1952 and there is a silver lining for Yankees fans concerned about the rare occurrence. In the previous three times the Yankees have been no-hit (’52, ’58, ’03) they have gone on to win the World Series that season.

(Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

The Astros have now defeated the Yankees back-to-back nights in the Bronx, proving to be New York’s toughest obstacle in reaching the World Series for the first time since 2009.

