Curt Schilling: Yankees Should Terrify Every Other MLB Team

It’s been 18 years since should-be Hall of Famer Curt Schilling made himself — and the New York Yankees — part of baseball mythology with the “Bloody Sock” game.

The Red Sox beat the Pinstripes that night, but as Schilling details in a video exclusive to OutKick, it sounds like he’s glad he wasn’t facing this current Yankees team.

“I think people should be absolutely terrified of the Yankees,” Schilling said.

Schilling said the team’s run differential should also scare people.

“The real terrifying thing is [the Yankees] have swing and miss pitching for the month of October,” the former right-handed pitcher great said.

“They’re playing like everybody expected the Dodgers to play,” he said.

Watch everything Schilling had to say below: