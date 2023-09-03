Yanet Garcia Goes Topless, Oklahoma Track Does The Horns Down & Colorado Upsets TCU

Videos by OutKick
What a day of College Football
Saturday was an entertaining day of football. It had everything we love about College Football from the early season blowouts to an upset win on the road over a Top 25 team and even some mayonnaise eating.
Most of the teams in the Top 25 handled their business as expected. A couple of teams hung 73 points on their outmatched opponents with Oregon going above and beyond that by dropping 81 on Portland State.
It was all about dipping toes back into those football waters for the first time in months. The beginning of the season isn’t for testing your team right out of the gate, it’s for paying smaller schools so you can beat the crap out of them.
Oh, and you can’t forget this. Traditions like this one are what separate College Football from the NFL. Virginia Tech’s “Enter Sandman” entrance is incredible.
Take a look and prepare to run through a brick wall.
Colorado just might be for real
All of that was out the window for TCU, who heading into Saturday’s home game against Colorado was ranked No. 17. Now on paper it looked like an early season warm-up for the real action to come.
The Horned Frogs are coming off of a National Championship appearance and their opponent had just one win last year.
Sure the Buffaloes have Deion Sanders now as their head coach, but he overhauled the entire Colorado roster upon arrival. No way they were going be ready to travel to Texas and beat TCU.
That’s exactly what they did.
Colorado got into a shootout with TCU and at the end of it they were the last team standing and they were headed back home with a 45-42 win over a ranked opponent.
Led by Deion’s son, quarterback Shadeur Sanders, who put up more than 500 yards passing, and two-way star Travis Hunter, who had 11 catches for 119 yards as a receiver and three tackles and an interception as a corner, Colorado won what will likely go down as one of the best games of the season.
Deion believes, his team believes, and Boulder has a lot to look forward to this season. His son is legit and the hype surrounding Travis Hunter is legit.
Postgame Prime Time is going to be incredible this season.
DoorDasher nearly shoots himself in the junk while waiting for an order
This is truly amazing. Not the fact that this DoorDasher nearly shoots himself in the junk while waiting for an order, but the way he plays it off.
He shoots a gun from the pocket of his shorts while standing inside of a restaurant and is still able to walk out with the order as if nothing happened. Incredible.
The first rule of carrying a gun is to make sure it’s in a proper holster. The second rule is, if it’s not, don’t stick you hand in your pocket and start messing with it. Because you could accidentally fire the weapon.
That’s exactly what happened here. After realizing his junk had managed to avoid the discharged bullet, and he was uninjured, he played the whole thing off.
While the employees were suspicious of what caused the sound they had nothing to disprove what he was saying, until they reviewed the surveillance tape which revealed the truth about what actually happened.
Stay safe out there and stay far away from that guy.
Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. Enjoy your day off on Monday and enjoy the last seconds left of summer. Before you know it fall will officially be here.
