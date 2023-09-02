Deion Sanders Was The One Asking Questions Following Colorado Win, ‘Do You Believe Now?’ Wild Season Of Pressers Await

Videos by OutKick

We will most likely look back at the 2023 season and remember the Colorado win over TCU as one of the best games of the year. We will also look back at the Deion Sanders postgame press conference and form two opinions, depending on how the season turns out.

Either way, Coach Prime knows how to grab attention, with his players showing out Saturday afternoon.

Since taking the Colorado job, Deion Sanders has told everyone who will listen that he would bring in the talent to win, even in the first season. There were no excuses, while his work with the transfer portal will be remembered for years to come. I’d say the majority of the media around the country thought this turnaround would take a while, and it still might.

Head coach Sonny Dykes of the TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.

But following the win over TCU on Saturday, Deion Sanders wasn’t lying when he said that he kept receipts. I get it, folks are doubting his ability to turn a program that could barely score a touchdown last season into a team that knocks off TCU in the opener. So, he remembers the folks who wrote about how long it would take to make a bowl, or become competitive on a weekly basis.

This was certainly the case during the postgame news conference in Fort Worth, as Deion Sanders ‘jokingly’ went after any media outlet he could remember who said anything bad about his team.

One legendary reporter had Deion Sanders asking him if he now ‘believed’ in what he was doing at Colorado, in a pretty awkward exchange with Ed Werder. If you’re a Dallas Cowboys fan, you certainly know Werder, or follow the NFL in any manner.

Sanders then moved past Werder, yelling for the next question.

Deion Sanders recognizes ESPN’s Ed Werder from his days covering the Cowboys.



“Do you believe?”



“In what?”



“🤷‍♂️” pic.twitter.com/OtHdYqyoyf — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 2, 2023

As Colorado players stormed onto the TCU field in Fort Worth, the days of hoping to make a statement turned into needing to back the win up with another. The Buffaloes will host Nebraska next weekend in Boulder, which should be one of the craziest atmospheres in college football, besides the one in Tuscaloosa.

Now, after beating TCU, which we still don’t know how good they are, Deion Sanders will look to solidify the hot start with a win over the Huskers. There weren’t a lot of people around the country that thought this team could win over six games, but Sanders and his squad got a head start on beating Vegas.

A showdown with Matt Rhule’s Nebraska team, who lost a heartbreaker to Minnesota, could setup the Buffaloes to grab three wins in September. The likelihood of Colorado beating Oregon and USC are pretty slim, so getting halfway to bowl eligibility in the opening month is key to the program turnaround.

But, if Colorado follows up the win over TCU with a loss to the Cornhuskers, Deion Sanders outlandish attitude could make things pretty awkward in that postgame presser.

It’s going to be very intriguing to see how this turns out for Colorado in 2023, with the win over TCU setting us up for a wild month of September for Coach Prime and his Buffaloes.