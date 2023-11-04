Yamamoto Throws 138 Pitches As Japanese Baseball Phenom Gears Up For MLB Move

Videos by OutKick

If you don’t know the name Yoshinobu Yamamoto, you soon will because this guy could very well soon be one of the most entertaining players in Major League Baseball.

Last night during Game 6 of the Japan Series, he threw 138 pitches. No, that’s not a typo. He threw 138 pitches, struck out 14, and had no walks as he helped his Orix Buffaloes win 5-1 in an absolute gem of a complete game pitching performance.

Yes, that’s right – a complete game? 138 pitches? In the year 2023? Let’s go.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto helped force a Game 7 for the Orix Buffaloes in the 2023 Japan Series.



Final line: 9 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 14 K, 138 pitches



The 14 strikeouts are the most in a Japan Series game. Yu Darvish last had a 13 K game in the 2007 Japan Series pic.twitter.com/Ijy1U1TiGN — SNY (@SNYtv) November 4, 2023

YAMAMOTO HAD A 1.21 ERA THIS SEASON

What’s pretty incredible about that is that Yamamoto knows he is going to easily be signed by an MLB team. He didn’t have to go as far as he did in the game, his future is essentially set as the Mets, Yankees, Phillies and other teams are expected to all be bidding for him this offseason. Yet he still went out and absolutely delivered because it was the right thing to do and what he has been taught about the game.

That kind of focus, attention and love for the sport is such a refreshing thing to see in this day and age where analytics, planned days off and more rule (as well as ruin) the sport.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be one of the best free agents this offseason. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

To put it in perspective – Yamamoto pitched a complete game going well over an acceptable pitch count by MLB standards these days.

Want to know how many pitchers completed a full game during this past postseason that just wrapped up with the Rangers winning it all?

None.

Yup, zero.

Once again welcome to baseball in 2023 – or at least American baseball.

The fact is Yamamoto – much like Shohei Ohtani – is going to bring a well-needed and welcomed excitement to the sport that has lost its way throughout the years.

And as a diehard baseball fan – I’m all for it.