It’s Officially The MLB Offseason, So Who Are The Top Free Agents And Where Will They Sign?

The World Series is over, and while Rangers fans are still celebrating, for every other team, it’s officially the MLB offseason.

And that means free agency.

The time of year where Scott Boras holds news conferences, front offices crunch numbers and team owners try to avoid signing the next Anthony Rendon or Josh Hamilton. MLB free agency officially started Thursday, with players without a contract for 2024 removed from their team’s rosters. After a five-day exclusive negotiating window, any player without a 2024 contract is available to sign with anyone starting Nov. 6.

That’ll be here before we know it. So who are the top available players? And where might they sign?

OAKLAND, CA – SEPTEMBER 2: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels bats during the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on September 2, 2023 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Angels 2-1. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

Top MLB Free Agents

1. Shohei Ohtani

The obvious top pick this offseason would be the obvious top pick in just about any season. Ohtani is a game changing talent, even though he’ll miss the entire 2024 season as a pitcher. Offensively, he’s a superstar, with a batting line 80% better than league average, even as a designated hitter. On top of hitting 44 homers in 135 games, he somehow stole 20 bases too. And adds a significant amount of monetary off-field value too, through marketing opportunities, season tickets and merchandise sales. Not to mention that the team that signs him could get a top MLB starter for 2025 and beyond too. In a relatively weak free agency class, he’s the clear #1.

Team Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have a ton of money coming off their books this offseason, they signed short term, inexpensive deals with older free agents last year, and after letting superstars like Corey Seager walk in years past and disappointing playoff performances, there’s pressure to bring in someone who moves the needle. Shohei Ohtani moves the needle. The Dodgers will still need pitching, but Ohtani offers something virtually no one else can match. LA’s one of MLB’s richest teams, and this is the time to act like it.

2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto has been one of the best pitchers in the Japanese baseball league for several years now, and took his game to a new level in 2023. His 1.21 ERA and minuscule 4.4% walk rate should play in MLB, and with pitching at a premium, he’ll command a significant deal, even with an extra posting fee due to his Japanese team. Yamamoto is 25-years-old and won’t turn 26 until late in the 2024 season, making him even more desirable as a controllable pitcher for his peak years.

Team Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have been this close to a World Series in consecutive years, have Aaron Nola coming off the books and know that Zack Wheeler is a free agent after 2024. They’ve shown a willingness to spend big, and the offense is set at most key positions. The Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Cubs could be interested too, but the Phillies are the team to beat.

3. Cody Bellinger

Bellinger signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs to re-establish value after a disastrous 2021 and 2022 in LA. And boy did he ever.

Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525 for a 4.1 WAR season, hit 26 homers, displayed his usual defensive versatility and added 26 home runs. He’s also young for free agency at just 28-years-old. There’s not a ton of offensive talent available, making Bellinger that much more desirable. That said, his batted ball data left a lot to be desired, which could scare teams off by making them think of 2023 as a one-year fluke.

Team Prediction: San Francisco Giants

The Giants need offense and need it badly. Their anemic production cost them a playoff spot in 2023, and Bellinger would upgrade them at a key position, as well as fitting into the constant defensive rotations San Francisco uses. They tried to make a splash with Carlos Correa last year, only for it to fall through at the last minute. There’s money to spend, and with attendance declines, it’s clear the fanbase is ready for some kind of excitement. That’s what Bellinger offers.

4. Blake Snell

Snell turned in a dominant 2023 in San Diego with just a 2.25 ERA and the second highest strikeout total in the National League. He’ll turn 31 in December, has struggled with command in the past, and is just two years removed from a 4.20 season even in pitcher friendly Petco Park. Still, his ability to avoid major injuries and dominate with strikeouts is tough to find.

Team Prediction: Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox need pitching and need it badly. As a team, Boston had a 4.52 ERA in 2023, which ranked 21st in MLB. Chris Sale can’t be counted on and Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford don’t exactly inspire confidence. There’s a new general manager in town and a mandate to improve the team quickly after back-to-back last place finishes. Snell seems to fit perfectly.

5. Aaron Nola

Nola enters free agency at age-30, with a strong track record of durability and three consecutive years of more than 200 strikeouts. He’s quietly been one of baseball’s best pitchers since debuting, battling a tough pitching environment at Citizens Bank Park to accumulate nearly 34 wins above replacement. In an era of bullpen games and openers, Nola’s made more than 30 starts every full season since 2018. But will teams view that as a ticking time bomb? Or a sign of longevity few other pitchers can match?

Team Prediction: Baltimore Orioles

The Dodgers make sense here too, but have long avoided giving big contracts out to free agent starters. Baltimore’s been one of MLB’s cheapest teams, but after winning 100 games in 2023, the time to add to their team is now. Nola would pair with Grayson Rodriguez to carry the Orioles rotation for years to come, and adding a top starter would help solidify them as the team to beat in the AL East for the next few years. If they don’t spend now, when will they ever?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 10: Pitcher Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on June 10, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Best Of The Rest

There’s a number of other intriguing free agents like Josh Hader, Matt Chapman, Sonny Gray, Eduardo Rodriguez and Rhys Hoskins.

Destinations could vary, but the Yankees could wind up with several of those available players. Third base in the Bronx has been a revolving door, something that Chapman could help fix. Hader would also help make their bullpen ever deeper, with Brian Cashman betting on returns to form from Nestor Cortes and Carlos Rodon.

Gray might just stay in Minnesota and Rodriguez appears to prefer the East Coast, making him a possible addition for the Orioles if they miss out on Nola. Hoskins could fit on any number of teams looking for an offensive-first first baseman; the aforementioned Giants, Los Angeles Angels, Twins or the Chicago Cubs.

Notably missing is the free spending Padres. Rumor has it that the team needs to cut up to $50 million in payroll, and news broke recently that they’d had to take out a loan to cover obligations late in 2023.

READ: PADRES REPORTEDLY HAD TO TAKE OUT A HUGE LOAN TO MAKE PAYROLL THIS YEAR

After going after big name free agents in years past, San Diego’s likely to be significantly quieter this offseason. Unless of course, they trade Juan Soto.

Ohtani will set the free agent market this year, and teams choosing to wait for his decision before looking elsewhere could make this year’s signings move more slowly than in years past. That said, technically, he could sign in a matter of days. Or shock the baseball world and re-sign in Anaheim before ever reaching the open market.