Yadier Molina Left The Cardinals Last Weekend For An Odd Reason

Yadier Molina left the Cardinals for “business” during the team’s most recent road trip, and now we know why.

Turns out, the longtime catcher is the owner of a Puerto Rican basketball team — Vaqueros de Bayamon — and joined them during the championship game.

Molina, who is in the middle of his 19th and final season, was placed on the restricted list and went unpaid for two days.

“It was tough,” Molina said of the decision to leave the Cards in the middle of a playoff race. “Obviously you want to be here with the team and doing your job. On the business side, you’ve got to be there with the team. And you’ve got to be there for the people over there.

“To be there with the people, with the team — it’s good for the people — so I did what I had to do.”

Well, that’s one way to put it.

Cardinals say Molina’s trip a “non-issue.” Was it, though?

Look, players have personal lives too and have to leave work all the time during the season; they have a baby, or their kid graduates college. Unfortunately, there can be a death in the family.

But leaving the team to watch the championship game of the … Baloncesto Superior Nacional finals?

That’s a new one.

Molina said he didn’t feel the need to discuss his departure with the clubhouse, insisting the players understood.

Manager Oliver Marmol said it was a non-issue “across the board,” the Cardinals won both games, Molina returned Monday for the series in Chicago and all appears peachy in St. Louis.

No harm, no foul, right?

Probably.

However, if you read between the lines, it certainly appears the Cardinals weren’t thrilled.