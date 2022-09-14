Yadier Molina Busts Out Special Mask For Record-Setting Night

St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright teamed up to break a record Wednesday night, and Molina broke out a new bucket for the occasion.

The two have been teammates for almost 20 years, and as battery mates, they’ve now logged an astounding 325 starts together. That pushes them past Detroit Tigers Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan for the modern era record.

Molina’s lid for the special night paid homage to both he and Wainwright with a big “325” that you’d even be able to see in the cheap seats.

The first time Molina and Wainwright teamed up was 2004. At the time both were playing for the Cardinals’ Triple-A affiliate Memphis Redbirds.

Before Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina began their Major League partnership, they were battery mates for eight starts with Triple-A Memphis in 2004! pic.twitter.com/EYtj8QP04K — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 4, 2021

The first time they started a Major League Baseball game together was Sept. 23, 2005, on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Coincidently, their 325th start together was against the Brewers.

“It’s been a good run,” Wainwright said before the game. “He’s an incredible teammate, friend, and partner-in-crime. We’ve been together for a long time. We got to finish strong.”

Molina echoed that.

“It feels amazing to do it with Waino,” said Molina. “That’s going to be tough to break. It’s a special moment for us.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle