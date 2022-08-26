Unreal Video Shows A Massive Yacht Sinking

A yacht met an unfortunate fate in the Mediterranean Sea, and the video is jarring.

A massive 131-foot yacht, known as My Saga, sunk off the coast of Italy in the Ionian Sea, according to NBC News, and I can guarantee the video will be the craziest thing you see all day.

Newsweek reported a call went out August 19 that the yacht was taking on water through the stern and a massive rescue operation was launched.

On August 20, the ship officially went down, but the Italian and Romanian coast guards successfully launched a rescue operation that rescued all nine passengers.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the sinking.

Massive yacht sinks off the coast of Italy. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=De7SlAXn95Y)

While it’s not been confirmed at this time, there have been some reports the yacht belonged to Russian oligarch Gennady Ayvazyan.

Whether it does or not, we do for sure know it now rests in the water forever.

⚡️A $50 million yacht allegedly owned by Russian oligarch Gennady Ayvazyan sank off the coast of #Italy



The crew of the "My Saga" yacht reported water on board and then evacuated. They wanted to tow the ship to the port, but the weather conditions worsened and the yacht sank. pic.twitter.com/gym7rh2C3K — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 24, 2022

Fortunately, the authorities were able to launch a successful operation and no lives were lost. In terms of boating videos, there’s no question this is one of the craziest we’ve seen hit the web in a very long time. It’s straight out of “Wolf of Wall Street.”