Dan Snyder’s Yacht Is Right Out Of A James Bond Movie

The details on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s yacht are downright insane.

Congress is currently trying to force Snyder to testify about alleged workplace misconduct within the organization, and he’s slated to testify via video next week. Until that happens, he has a $192 million yacht named M/Y Lady S to keep him occupied, and the specs are straight from a James Bond film.

Keeping Dan Snyder entertained on his $192 million luxury yacht is a two-deck IMAX theater, a 201-inch outdoor television & a beach club. The Washington Redskins team owner’s yacht is as long as a football field. It also has a hammam & an interactive da – https://t.co/7UEqHeajEy pic.twitter.com/BhHBzRb5ze — Luxurylaunches (@luxurylaunches) July 20, 2022

The vessel has an IMAX theater, seven cabins and accommodations for up to 12 guests and 33 crew members, according to LuxuryLaunches.com.

Furthermore, there is a helicopter landing pad, areas to play basketball and football, a beach club and a 200-inch outdoor TV.

Dan Snyder owns a massive yacht. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

When your yacht is worth nearly $200 million, it better come with some nice amenities. Clearly, Snyder’s amenities are through the roof.

If you’re going to avoid talking to Congress, you might as well do it in style. I’d say Snyder is getting that done. It’s like he straight up decided to embrace the James Bond villain vibe. If you have the money, you might as well enjoy it!

Dan Snyder (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

