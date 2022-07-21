Dan Snyder’s Yacht Is Right Out Of A James Bond Movie

The details on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s yacht are downright insane.
Congress is currently trying to force Snyder to testify about alleged workplace misconduct within the organization, and he’s slated to testify via video next week. Until that happens, he has a $192 million yacht named M/Y Lady S to keep him occupied, and the specs are straight from a James Bond film.
The vessel has an IMAX theater, seven cabins and accommodations for up to 12 guests and 33 crew members, according to LuxuryLaunches.com.
Furthermore, there is a helicopter landing pad, areas to play basketball and football, a beach club and a 200-inch outdoor TV.
When your yacht is worth nearly $200 million, it better come with some nice amenities. Clearly, Snyder’s amenities are through the roof.
If you’re going to avoid talking to Congress, you might as well do it in style. I’d say Snyder is getting that done. It’s like he straight up decided to embrace the James Bond villain vibe. If you have the money, you might as well enjoy it!
Let us know your thoughts on Snyder’s unbelievable yacht in the comments below!
Does Dan Snyder HAVE “12 friends” he could invite aboard this “penis substitute” ?? Or are they simply hired sycophants who laugh at his jokes and ask “how high” when he says “jump”? One can only imagine the nubile pulchritude of those 33 “crew members”.
Has Danny passed Jerry as Least Popular NFL owner?
Oh and … Excuse my ignorance of mega-yacht amenities but … What the heck is a Hammam ?? … and does Floyd Mayweather have one?
