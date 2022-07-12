Dan Snyder Agrees To Testify To Congress About Commanders’ Workplace Issues

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder told The House Committee on Oversight and Reform that he would testify via video conference on July 28th. The House Committee made it clear in their letter confirming his appearance that he could not do so voluntarily, as his attorneys had requested.

LANDOVER, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: Redskins owner Daniel Snyder on the sideline before a Monday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears at FedEx Field. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Here is the letter sent to Snyder’s attorney’s:

The letter confirms that Snyder’s testimony would be under the subpoena that was issued. In essence, that means that the Committee controls the line of questioning and the Commanders owner, and his lawyers, would have no say in the line of questioning.

The Committee is following up after the NFL levied a $10 million dollar fine against the Commanders, after the NFL found evidence of sexual misconduct and issues with the workplace culture. The NFL did not provide a written report following its investigation, and the House Committee decided to hold hearings of their own.

Roger Goodell testified in front of the committee on June 22nd. Dan Snyder did not show up when requested on that date because he said he had previous business in Europe.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Team co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pose for a photo with former team members and during the announcement of the Washington Football Team’s name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The NFL, in laying down the fine, said that Dan Snyder would no longer have day-to-day oversight of the franchise. Dan’s wife Tanya is now the person in charge of the oversight of the team.