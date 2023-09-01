The XFL’s Vegas Vipers Might Be On The Move According To Reports

Videos by OutKick

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas… just not XFL teams.

Maybe.

After just one season in Sin City, the XFL’s Vegas Vipers are reportedly on the move and may soon have a new city to call home.

Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Vipers will not play at Cashman Field in 2024 like they did this past spring in the XFL’s return (the second return).

It’s unclear at the moment whether the Vupers will find a new Vegas area stadium or if they’ll relocate entirely. If they do, Nashville and Phoenix are reportedly potential landing spots.

This news may not be too surprising seeing as the team had the worst attendance in the league, with an average of 6,028 people per home game. That’s nearly 3,000 fewer than the Orlando Guardians who ranked 7th in the 8-team league.

On the other end of the spectrum, the St. Louis Battlehawks drew over 35,000 fans per game on average to top the attendance charts.

One thing that certainly didn’t help attendance was the team’s record. The Vipers finished 2-8, a far cry from the days of the Las Vegas Outlaws and Rod “He Hate Me” Smart.

The Vipers were part of the previous attempt to restart the XFL, only that time they played in Tampa.

The XFL managed to make it through the entire 2023 but not without reports of financial difficulty. Earlier this year, Forbes reported that the league lost $60 million this past season.

