XFL Reportedly Lost An Estimated $60 Million This Season

They say you’ve got to spend money to make money, and from the sounds of it, the XFL did one of those things this past season.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (I threw in “The Rock” so you don’t get him mixed up with all the other Dwayne Johnsons who own football leagues) purchased the zombified remains of the XFL after Vince McMahon’s attempt to reboot it in 2020 fizzled out.

While the season was successful in the sense that they got through a full season, it didn’t exactly rake in the dough, per reports.

According to Forbes, the league lost an estimated $60 million. Unfortunately, this figure is believed to have led to some jobs getting cut.

Johnson, along with business partner, Dany Garcia, and investors Disney and RedBird Capital Partners, ponied up $23.5 million for the league.

However, they don’t seem to panicking at all.

They’re gearing up for next season. One in which they’re projecting $100 million in revenue. Of that, $20 million should come from the league’s TV deal with ESPN alone.

“We’re extremely well-capitalized for the long-term,” Garcia said, per Forbes. “This is our new WWE. The next massive live property.”

Do you know who else thought the XFL was going to be the next WWE? Vince McMahon. He was wrong about that twice.

Who knows, maybe Johnson and Garcia will pull it off.

